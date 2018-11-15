Rattler registration drops due to rescheduling, conflict with Tucson race

KINGMAN – The October storm that dumped a couple inches of rain in higher elevations of Mohave County put a damper on the fifth annual Route 66 Rattler mountain bike race, cutting registration numbers in half from past years, the race director said Wednesday.

More than 50 riders have signed up for the Rattler race that will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kingman’s Welcome Arch on Beale Street, said Denise Myers, race director for the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance.

Myers was shooting for 150 registrants, but with the race rescheduled from its original Oct. 20 date, she’s hoping for a minimum of 75.

The Rattler now conflicts with El Tour de Tucson, a 50-mile road race that draws several hundred riders, so that really hurt this year’s registration, she said.

It’s the first year the race will start on Beale Street, with riders going up Grandview Avenue to Clack Canyon Road, then to the trailhead on Fort Beale Road and continuing on to Monolith Gardens.

The course length is 10 miles to 30 miles, depending on race categories.

“The nice thing about this race is beginners get to see everything the experts and pros will see,” Myers said. “It’s going to be beautiful. The new reroute takes them higher on the mountain so you can see gorgeous views and canyons.”

There’s a new trail built within a section of rocks similar to courses in Moab and St. George, Utah, she added.

Monolith Gardens’ trails were totally destroyed by the October storm, and it took volunteers from Colorado River Area Trail Alliance and crews from the Bureau of Land Management a couple weeks to repair them, said Scott O’Donnell, chairman of CRATA.

Kingman rider Barbara Tarin has participated in every Rattler race, but had to skip this one because she had already signed up for El Tour de Tucson months in advance.

She said the Monolith course is highly “technical,” meaning it’s rocky with sharp switchbacks and a few steep drops. And look out for cactus.

“It’s definitely a more challenging trail compared to other places I’ve been,” said Tarin, who has also raced in Colorado, California, Flagstaff and Prescott. “I was told if you can ride in Kingman on Monolith trails, you can ride anywhere.”