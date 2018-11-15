Whiskers and Wine presents a Cowboy Christmas

KINGMAN – The Western Arizona Humane Society needs the community’s help to continue providing happy and healthy lodging for animals, and the community will in turn have the chance to engage in a night of music, theatrical entertainment and delicious food at the fifth annual Whiskers and Wine Fundraiser.

Having lived in Prescott for about a decade and seeing the cowboy-themed fanfare in the area, operating manager Nicole Mangiameli thought a Cowboy Christmas would also be an appropriate theme for the Kingman area and this year’s event.

Tickets for the fundraiser, set for 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St., are $50 and available at the humane society located at 950 Buchanan St. Ticket purchases include dinner, silent and live auctions, raffle prizes and entertainment.

“We’re just trying to make the lives of these animals happy and healthy while they’re our shelter guests,” Mangiameli said.

Food will be catered by The Garlic Clove with a menu including stuffed salmon, roasted chicken, grilled vegetables, cake and more. Wine and beer for the event this year comes courtesy of Black Bridge Brewery.

“That’s going to be incredibly delicious,” Mangiameli said.

There will be a wide variety of items available via the auctions and raffle such as box seats for the Arizona Diamondbacks, signed baseballs, an Arizona Cardinals signed football, jewelry, purses, restaurant certificates, wood furniture and Kingman-opoly.

Music will be provided by Buffalo Nickel, who will perform bluegrass and classic country. There will also be additional musical entertainment throughout the night.

“It’s really kick-up-your-heels kind of stuff,” Mangiameli said. “Happy, lighthearted.”

Attendees may even get the chance to join in on the entertainment by getting “arrested” by an 1800s western reenactment troupe. A donation would get those no-good-doers out of “jail.”

Benefits from this year’s fundraiser will go to the Western Arizona Humane Society’s general fund to help with maintenance costs. Those moneys will also go to dog beds, and as always, food.

“We always need good food, we’re trying to provide better food for the dogs while they’re here,” the operating manager said. “A lot of them come in emaciated. We’re always in need of food, cat litter, bedding, new bedding, crates, so many things. It’s going to go to several causes here at the shelter.”

And the society is always looking for volunteers, whom Mangiameli said “really keep us going, our volunteers are amazing.”

For more information on the humane society or to volunteer, contact 928-753-2727. Otherwise, get out your western wear and get ready for a night of fun, food and fundraising.

“It’s really for people to have a good time and get involved with us,” Mangiameli said.