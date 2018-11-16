Upcoming work on Stockton Hill Road

KINGMAN – Progress on the Stockton Hill Road project continues with Haydon Building Corp.’s southbound crew wrapping up lateral installations and pressure tests this week and work is set to begin on the next work zone from the traffic signal near Chili’s to Plaza Drive in the coming days.

Following completion of the pressure testing, the trench will be patched and traffic control will be taken down. That work is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. Crews are not scheduled to work Thanksgiving or Nov. 23.

The next southbound phase won’t begin until the northbound crew finishes their current project.

“The northbound crew will be wrapping up the night work at Kino Avenue this week and will resume normal daytime hours next week,” the City wrote in a press release Thursday. “The crews in this area will be focusing on finishing lateral installations, then begin pressure testing the new main in this section. After the pressure testing is complete, crews will patch the trench, which is scheduled to be completed in a couple of weeks.”

All businesses remain open for the duration of the project, and no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled during business hours. The project is expected to be completed in April.

Information provided by the City of Kingman