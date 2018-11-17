Community comes together to feed anyone in need of a meal, company

It’s the season of blessings, gratitude, family and giving. Many people across the country will gather with friends and family on Thursday to feast on a magnificent turkey dinner. A few will tune into the football games or line up outside department stores, ready to hit those sales. But what about those who don’t have a place to go to or those who don’t have a meal to eat?

During this time of year, people join forces to help those in need. Kingdom of God Church, The Garlic Clove and The Grand Events Center are teaming up to serve meals to the homeless, low-income families, those who don’t have anywhere to go, and anyone looking for company and a holiday meal.

The Kingman Love Your Neighbor Thanksgiving Day Dinner is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at The Grand Events Center, 509 Beale Street.

Annetta Sower, event coordinator, has been working this event for four years and said it’s been going on for about nine years.

The event was run by Floyds and Company, but now they have handed it over to Ron Campbell, owner of The Garlic Clove and The Grand Events Center.

Campbell said he was excited when he was asked to take over the event, and many people have come forward to help.

“We got a lot of people and downtown has been really generous,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the Kingman Downtown Merchants, the Route 66 Association, restaurants and shops have been really helpful. He has been receiving donations of canned foods, potatoes, turkeys, and even money.

“Last year we served about 640 meals and this year we plan to feed 1,200 people,” Sower said.

Pastor Bob Peet at Kingdom of God Baptist Church has been hosting an event similar at the church for about four years.

“It’s a place to come to socialize and talk to people,” Peet said.

Donations are still being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Garlic Clove, Kingdom of God Baptist Church, or call Annetta at 928-279-3326 to arrange a pick-up of your donation.

Food is served at Kingdom of God Baptist Church from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, 4798 Stockton Hill Road.

Cornerstone Mission Project, 3049 Sycamore Ave., is also serving Thanksgiving meals Thursday to the homeless and low-income families. The mission is accepting donations such as butter, stuffing, potatoes, pies etc. Donations can be dropped off at the mission between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.