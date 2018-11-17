Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
11:18 AM Sun, Nov. 18th
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Event Calendar | Nov. 18-22

  • Originally Published: November 17, 2018 6:29 p.m.

    • TODAY

    Murphy’s Gun Show

    9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

    Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.

    WEDNESDAY

    KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture

    Noon until 1 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.

    Grief & Loss Support Group

    6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.

    THURSDAY

    THANKSGIVING

    Kingman Turkey Trot

    8 a.m. at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. Kingman. 937-304-9357.

    More like this story