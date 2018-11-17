Obituary | Curtis O. Standlee

Curtis O. Standlee passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at the age of 61. Curtis was born Nov. 21, 1958 in Amarillo, Texas to Raymond and Marjorie Standlee.

He is survived by his wife; Brenda Standlee, daughters; Kassie (Jesse) Carranza, Toni (Joe) Byerly, Charity and Jenifer Pearson, and grandchildren; Jesse, Jordan, Jayme, Taylor, Haley, Mathew, Shaun, Drew and Krysta and Liam, brother; Joe (Debbie) Standlee, and sisters; Melody (Mike) Coffin and Tina (Scott) Copeland. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and three brothers; Boyce Dodge, Milton Dodge and Key Standlee, and nephew; Jeremy Standlee.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 24, 2018 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., in Kingman, Arizona.