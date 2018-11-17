Rants & Raves | Nov. 18, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Knocking Kavenaugh for declining to take a lie detector test: What sane person will put their entire future in jeopardy with a test when they know they have and entire adult lifetime of integrity and maturity to draw upon? Good judgement: Which is the most important focus?



Arnold Plaza making progress towards Veterans’ resource center: Thank you Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and supporters for an undertaking that is going to produce a very positive result for our brothers and sisters.

Stockton Hill and Sycamore again: What a surprise. It is scary enough when someone doesn’t blow through a red light. Most pedestrians say a prayer before crossing that intersection, no matter what color the light is.

Acosta flap proves it’s time to end White House briefings: “Trump has manipulated the situation.” That’s what he does best. Manipulates and protects his own behind! That’s what bullies do!

Macron to Trump: “You’re no patriot”: We still have military all over the world to protect draft dodgers like you Buchanan!

Melania Asks for Aide’s Firing: Don’t mess with supersmart Melania. Ricardel has been a pain for a long time. Melania stated so concerning some on her African interview. She simply advised us this woman doesn’t deserve the honor of working in the White House. Kudos!

California’s leaders didn’t learn from past deadly wildfires: Guzzardi: “Leaders should limit never-ending urban sprawl by discouraging building and population growth.” But don’t the wildfires themselves do that? Along with smog, high taxes, overregulation, out-of-control-spending and unlimited immigration! Mass fluoridation against-the-will-of-the-people drove me out, along with wildfire potential.