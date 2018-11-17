Supervisors to hear recommendations on travel management plan

KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors will hear the first comments and recommendations from the newly formed Public Lands and Recreation Commission regarding the BLM’s travel management plan when the board meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The commission, established at the Oct. 15 board meeting, conducted a workshop on Nov. 2 and held two public hearings on Nov. 8 and Nov. 14 focused on proposed road closures in the travel management plan.

The commission recommends the BLM field office in Kingman provide justification for the road closures, the plan be revised to address the economic impact of off-highway vehicles to Mohave County, and to request an additional 90-day extension to the public comment period, which ends Nov. 30.

A special meeting will be held at 9 a.m. for the certification of votes cast in the Nov. 6 general election, and for the swearing-in of Supervisor Ron Gould, who will replace Lois Wakimoto as District 5 supervisor.

Other items of interest on the board’s agenda

Review development, operation and maintenance of the BMX facility on 2 acres of BLM land in Bullhead City by Custom Opts BMX. On Aug. 20, the board heard from operator Turnell Henry respond to concerns brought by Michael Nesbit regarding hazardous conditions at the BMX facility, including the fence, weeds, porta-potty and bleachers, and the six-month report had not been submitted.

Accept the road maintenance petition request that West Wagon Trail Road from Kingman city limits east to the end of the roadway, a distance of 622 feet, be accepted into the county’s road maintenance program. For tertiary maintenance in the Fort Beale area.

Approve a contract with Educational Services Inc. of Scottsdale for employment of Mike Hendrix and county manager at an estimated $178,034, which translates to annual salary of $154,875, in addition to paying the required 10.5 percent contribution to Arizona State Retirement System.

Status of the Munis System upgrades and implementation of a time clock or tracking system for Mohave County employees. Supervisor Buster Johnson brought the item to the board in May 2013, and staff was directed in December 2014 to bring the item back, but nothing has been brought back in four years. Going to an electronic system will save thousands of hours in staff time and taxpayer money, Johnson said.

On the consent agenda, acknowledge receipt of and accept the Indigent Defense Services annual report for 2018. Mohave County spent nearly $2.6 million on 3,122 felony cases, or $826 a case, in 2018, compared with $2.7 million on 2,749 cases, or $993 a case, in 2017.