Horoscopes | Nov. 19, 2018

Birthdays: Jodie Foster, 56; Meg Ryan, 57; Allison Janney, 59; Ann Curry, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change can be good if it is projected with precision and a clear head. Know what you want, and make choices based on what’s realistic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your secrets hidden. Listen more and reveal less.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Good things are heading your way. Look for an opportunity to advance, to improve your image or to take care of a pending problem that can make a difference in your future advancement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful whom you trust or share your plans with. Someone will steal your ideas or take credit for something you did.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Jump into the fast lane and get things done. Speak up and share your feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t jump into something because someone else does. Stick to what you know and do best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will flare up when dealing with domestic matters or personal relationships. Try not to overreact, or the situation will turn into a battle that will be difficult to rectify.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Truth should be behind the choices you make, and your motives should be out in the open for all to see. An upfront attitude will gain respect and help you get your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll thrive on change, excitement and adventure. Past relationships will reflect insight into current connections.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may not like the changes taking place around you, but if you look closer, you will see there is a positive that can transform from the negative you are witnessing. Don’t give up; harness your skills and do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s your turn to implement positive change. Size up your situation and consider your options.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be fed false information. Don’t rely on what you hear. Make assessments based on what you see, and be willing to put in the extra time to implement what you want to see transpire. Set ground rules.