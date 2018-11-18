Kingman Photo | A Group of Fantastic Student-Volunteers

Kobe Nugent, Leighton Yarborough, Tristan Yarborough, Lance Stutzman, Ashlee Steed, Jake Scott, Kaden Maticic, Amanda Villeso, Nikoli Maticic and Brennon Maticic. The Kingman Cancer Care Unit would like to express our sincere gratitude to these wonderful students. Their assistance in setting up and taking down booths for our vendors it was very much appreciated. Our Arts and Crafts Fair was a huge success! The students gladly facilitated this process and our vendors were so thankful. Thank you, also, to BJ Maticic for your leadership and positive role modeling as you worked alongside these fine youngsters.