The most recent life skill was courage. Larson life skill winners emulate our courageous veterans/service people by showing pride in their country and for Arizona.

The winners are front row: Ana Hernandez Lopez (Age 9), Stephanie Castro Garcia (Age 11). In the back row students are: Hurley English (Age 12), Josiah Jamison (Age 11), Daniel Ayala (Age 9), and Coltin Younger (Age 9).