Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster was honored to present Alan Simpson with his new rank of Corporal on Nov. 7. Simpson, a current Detention Officer, has been promoted to his new rank due to his dedication and commitment to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Corporal Simpson began his career as a Detention Officer in April 2015, and was recently promoted to Field Training Officer in May 2018. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)