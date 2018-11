I have lived in Kingman for approximately 50 years and this is the first time I have seen a female American Kestrel Hawk. So colorful! Such a beautiful sight and I was lucky to be able to snap a few pictures before she flew away. I took this picture of the Hawk resting on top of a telephone pole in the breezeway behind my home on N. Sage Street just off of Airway. (Photo courtesy of Bridget Trull)