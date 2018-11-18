Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:54 PM Sun, Nov. 18th
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Letter | Thank you Desert Road Riders

(Daily Miner file photo)

(Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 18, 2018 6:29 p.m.

    • On Oct. 27, our annual bones run culminated at the Desert Road Riders Motor Cycle clubhouse. It was just so much fun.

    These guys and gals work their cycles off getting a fundraiser done for Mutt Matchers & Friends, every. Single. Year. They have an auction, a raffle, and a 50/50 raffle for us and sell as many paper bones they can. And they also have a great band too.

    We also received six pallets of great dog food from the True Value warehouse – bless them all.

    The members of this riders group also help other nonprofit groups every month. Please support the Desert Road Riders as they do so much for us and other charities.

    Thanks so much all of you for helping us out in our rescue and adoption of our pups. God Bless all of you.

    Judy Torgerson, President

    Mutt Matchers & Friends

    More like this story