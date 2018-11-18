Letter | Thank you NPS park rangers

Thank you, Rangers.

I would like to send a heartfelt Letter of Appreciation to the Park Rangers of Katherine’s Landing.

I lost my two dogs while stopped at the park entrance. A kind soul alerted the rangers as I was searching along the road and in the rocks.

The Rangers aided in the search, and I saw at least five different cars looking for my pups. I was shown every consideration by all the rangers and was very impressed by their dedication to the search and the caring and compassion they showed me throughout.

We searched until after dark, and I was making a final sweep for the night when I got a phone message that they had been found roughly eight miles from where they had originally ran off.

I picked them up without further incident. I highly commend these rangers for taking the time to help a senior in an old car reunite with his animal family. I am extremely proud to know that people of such a fine character are watching over our public treasures.

My pups and I thank you again for your diligence and service.

Robert Deuel

Kingman