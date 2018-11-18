Pre-trial hearing for state Rep. Mosley postponed

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A pre-trial hearing in the speeding case against an Arizona State legislator has been continued again. The hearing for Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, set for Nov. 15 in Parker Justice Court has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6.

In his motion to continue the Oct. 18 hearing, Mosley’s attorney, David H. Stringer, said they had filed discovery requests from the County Attorney’s office, but it would take time to fill them. He said the two sides were also in the process of negotiating a resolution to the case without a trial, and more time was needed for that. He added that the Cochise County Attorney’s office did not object to the continuance.

Prosecution of this case was turned over to Cochise County to avoid a possible conflict of interest for the La Paz County Attorney’s office. Mosley represents La Paz County at the legislature.

Stringer is also a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, representing District 1, which includes Prescott. He’s also a Republican.

Mosley is charged with one count of excessive speed, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.

In late March, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

The video was made available to a local website, Parker Live, and soon went viral.

According to the Arizona Constitution, lawmakers “shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace, and they shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature, nor for fifteen days next before the commencement of each session.”

Mosley apologized for his actions at a “Meet the Candidates” event in Lake Havasu City in August. He lost his bid for reelection in the Republican Primary held Aug. 28.

In late July, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order stating that legislators could be cited if their bad driving went beyond simple speeding.