3 missing in Hualapai Mountains

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue is actively searching for three missing people last known to be in the Hualapai Mountains, according to a Facebook post by the unit.

The trio were on their way in a black 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitra as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The missing people are James Keel, 66, Nancy Walker, 62, and Ebert Johnson, 61.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts or have seen them since they have gone missing, please contact Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue