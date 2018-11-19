Dodge pickup slams into Pinal County deputy

KINGMAN – A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on a traffic stop waiting for a tow truck to tow an impounded Chevy Blazer when a Dodge pickup truck struck the deputy’s fully marked patrol vehicle from the rear early Saturday morning.

The deputy was on the passenger side of his vehicle when the collision occurred and was knocked backward in to a fence surrounding the City of Casa Grande Airport. The deputy’s Tahoe was pushed into the back of the Chevy Blazer.

The 3-vehicle collision happened just past 1 a.m.

The driver of the impounded vehicle had already been cited and left the scene prior to the collision.

Casa Grande Police Department responded and began its investigation. The deputy was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The roadway remained closed for several hours as the CGPD Critical Accident Investigation Team worked on the scene. The deputy is reported to be recovering well.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Bryan Whittemore, 32, of Casa Grande. He was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and the following charges will be submitted to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review: aggravated assault, endangerment, aggravated criminal damage, DUI, and reckless driving.

Information provided by Casa Grande Police Department