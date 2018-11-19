Stansberry's 5 3s help Hawaii beat NAU 85-68

HONOLULU — Eddie Stansberry hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 19 points and Zigmars Raimo scored 17 on 8-of-10 shooting to lead Hawaii to an 85-68 win over Northern Arizona on Sunday night.

Jack Purchase added 11 points, Brocke Stepteau scored 10 and Drew Buggs had nine points and a season-high eight assists for Hawaii (3-1).

Stansberry scored 11 points, including three 3s, during an 18-3 run over the final six minutes of the first half that gave the Rainbow Warriors a 41-25 lead at the break. Raimo made back-to-back layups to open the second half, but the Lumberjacks (2-2) scored 19 of the next 27 points before a layup by Carlos Hines trimmed their deficit to 59-50 with nearly eight minutes to go.

Buggs converted a 3-point play about 90 seconds later that extended the lead to 16 and NAU trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Hines led the Lumberjacks with 18 points and Bernie Andre scored 14.