6:42 AM Tue, Nov. 20th
Arizona Rallies to Beat Iowa State 71-66 in Maui

  Originally Published: November 20, 2018 5:07 a.m.

    • Iowa State vs. Arizona MBB Highlights by Big 12 Conference

    LAHAINA, Hawai'i - Justin Coleman scored 18 points and Arizona rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to knock off short-handed Iowa State 71-66 in the Maui Invitational.

    Arizona (4-0) was ragged through the first 30 minutes before playing better at both ends during a 12-2 run that tied it at 56-all with five minutes left. The Wildcats went ahead and stayed there, making eight straight free throws in the final 39 seconds to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 3 Gonzaga.

    Information provided by Arizona Athletics

