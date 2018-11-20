Bullhead City man found floating dead in river near Needles

NEEDLES, California – San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a resident from Bullhead City who was found floating in the Colorado River.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 1:16 p.m. pacific time on Sunday deputies from the Colorado River Station were dispatched to a report of a subject found floating in the Colorado River, approximately 1 mile south of the AVI Hotel and Casino near Needles, California.

An off-duty police officer was canoeing with a girl scout troop when he noticed what appeared to be a subject floating in the water near the California shoreline.

Deputies responded and located a white male adult, who was later identified as Patrick Hayden, 56, from Bullhead City.

Hayden had been reported missing by family members on Thursday.

The cause of death is pending at this time.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the victim.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information can contact Deputy Chris Clayton at: 1 (760) 326-9200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME(27463), or you can leave information online at www.wetip.com