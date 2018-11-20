POW/MIA agency: Arizona Marine killed in Korea identified

LAVEEN, Ariz. — The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of an Arizona serviceman killed during the Korean War have been identified.

The agency said Tuesday that Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Johnson McAfee was reported killed in action on Nov. 28, 1950. The 27-year-old Laveen resident was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force fighting against units of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces (CPVF) in North Korea.

The agency says its scientists identified McAfee's remains using anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis, which matched his records, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Today, 7,675 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.