Prep Basketball: Chinyere, Perea combine for 41 points as Tigers roar past Mohave

KINGMAN – The scorebook can’t always tell the whole story of a basketball game, but what it showed Monday night was the duo of Tyler Chinyere and Nate Perea outscored Mohave on their own.

The Kingman Academy High School seniors put on a clinic and the Tigers roared to 51-38 win in front of a packed crowd at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We all know our roles on the team, but we all know anyone can have a breakout night like that,” Chinyere said of his and Perea’s 41 combined points. “Any night it can be Aden (Dunton), Stevie (Wusstig) or anyone on the roster because we are so deep and explosive it’s not even funny. So I’d watch out for that.”

Chinyere finished with a game-high 27 points, while Perea chipped in 14. Wusstig scored four and Dunton had three points.

Academy held a six-point halftime lead, but Chinyere and Perea fueled an 8-0 run in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 35-22 advantage they would never surrender.

While the senior duo was crucial for Academy’s season-opening win, second-year head coach William McDavid was quick to give the rest of the team credit for its contributions.

“We talk a lot to our bench players – ‘When you go in, you can’t make a mistake. You don’t have to score points, get steals or fill up the stat book, but you cannot make a mistake,’” McDavid said. “That’s what happens – our guys recognize the offense, recognize who has the hot hand and we go for it. That’s the best part of our family. If someone eats tonight, someone will eat tomorrow.”

The team mentality worked wonders as the Tigers had no problem dishing the ball to Chinyere or Perea when they had the best chance to find the basket. However, it was the effort on the other side of the court that paid dividends.

“We did a wonderful job offensively, but that was mitigated by our strong defensive effort,” McDavid said. “We made every shot they could get a difficult one.”

The defensive pressure was also important in the second half as it limited Mohave’s chances to score, and that’s exactly what the Academy knew it had to do.

“We knew we had to keep that fire going, keep it rolling and play even harder,” Chinyere said. “I’m really proud of us because that’s exactly what we did – we got the W.”

Chinyere even provided some fireworks of his own by giving the crowd a couple of highlight reel slam dunks. While it may not happen every game, the Tigers aren’t going to shy away from letting Chinyere take it to the basket.

“We know when we make highlight plays, it’s a huge crowd pleaser and it gets our guys hyped up,” McDavid said. “We watch film and when we get a dunk from Tyler, we know we get a great defensive possession down the floor. So we try to get that as much as we can, not only for ourselves, but to intimidate the other team as well.”

Academy returns to its home floor at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lake Havasu and then travels to the Ben Franklin Thanksgiving Classic Friday in Gilbert.

“Being 1-0 is a big thing for us because we know if we just get on a streak, we’ll continue,” McDavid said.