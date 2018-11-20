Prep Basketball: Lady Tigers drop season opener to Mohave

KINGMAN – It’s not often a team is at its best during the season opener. Many times the rust needs to be shaken off, especially if athletes are adjusting to each other’s playing style.

That was exactly what happened Monday night as the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team struggled to find its groove during a 51-36 loss to Mohave at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We were a little anxious, but I was happy we came out of the gate pretty good,” said Academy head coach Garth Steed. “But they just lost their heads there at the end and started making bad passes. That’s the difference in the game.”

The Lady Tigers tried to run their offense, but couldn’t find a rhythm against the Lady T-Birds’ defensive pressure. While it may not have been swarming defense, it was enough to cause problems and allow Mohave to capitalize.

“We played into their hands,” Steed said. “They put pressure on us, but it wasn’t that great of a press. We just made a lot of mistakes.”

The miscues resulted in Academy’s three-point deficit at halftime turning into a nine-point hole at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Tigers inched within seven points early in the fourth, but that was as close as they would get in the 15-point setback.

“We were getting down the floor well,” Steed said. “And that’s one thing I told them, ‘We want to get out and run, but if it’s not there, don’t force it.’ They were just chucking it. We were beating them down the floor and then we would throw the ball away.”

Academy may have lost its season opener, but there was a silver lining in a great performance from Emily McCracken. The junior led the Lady Tigers with 14 points, including eight in the first half.

“She played well,” Steed said of McCracken. “She kept us in it. That was good, but we got to have some help.”

Ashlee Steed scored eight for Academy, while Faith Edwards and Norasia Fielding each had four points.

“I was happy with the game, but I would rather have won and I think we could have beat them,” coach Steed said. “We saw a lot of good things and we have a lot to build on. I’m excited for the season.”

The Lady Tigers hit the road Tuesday night for a 5:30 p.m. contest at Lake Havasu.