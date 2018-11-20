Prep Soccer: Lady Vols kick off season with a win over Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team couldn’t have asked for a better start to its season Monday night.

Not only did the Lady Vols beat Lake Havasu 4-2, but they had four different goal scorers in the win.

“This was a true team victory,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Lady Vols held a 2-1 advantage at halftime, but Lake Havasu tied it up to make things interesting.

Sadie Serrano made sure Lee Williams regained its advantage by scoring on a cross from Mackenzie Cathey.

Maritza Saucedo later iced the game by scoring on an assist by Cathey.

Natalie Sanchez, meanwhile, led the Lady Vols defense.

“Natalie did an incredible job shutting down Havasu’s best scorer,” Selby said.

Kendra Pease opened the scoring for Lee Williams on a direct kick to the lower right corner of the goal after a Lady Knights penalty.

Cathey later scored the second goal of the game on an assist by Serrano.

The Lady Vols are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to crosstown rival Kingman High.