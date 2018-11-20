Three missing people found dead in Hualapai Mountains canyon

KINGMAN – Three people who were reported missing in the Hualapai Mountains were found dead in their vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The victims were identified as James Keel, 66; Nancy Walker, 62; and Ebert Johnson, 61.

The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team found the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in an area of steep and rugged terrain.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, landing several hundred feet into a canyon. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Search and Rescue crews started looking for the people Saturday after they had traveled to the Hualapai Mountain Resort around 10 a.m. They were going to ride some trails on a 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office