KINGMAN – Thanksgiving may be all about food, but in Kingman there is also an infamous run.

The 10th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot 5K Run or Walk is a Kingman Thanksgiving Day tradition.

The event will start at finish at the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. The race begins at 8 a.m.

This year there will also be a new desert and road course.

Registration can be done online at www.active.com and is $30 per entry. An early packet pick-up takes place Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hualapai Campus.

For more information call Chris Brady at 937-304-9357, or email at cbrady535@yahoo.com.