Obituary | Thomas Henry Morgan Jr.

Thomas Henry Morgan Jr. passed away as he was surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 11, 2018 at the age of 77.

He was born Jan. 30, 1941 to Thomas and Donnie Morgan in Vallejo, California.

He is survived by his three children; Melissa Morgan, Jannie Amsberry, and Thomas Morgan, brothers; Dennis Morgan and Darrell Morgan, and his wife; Peggie.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters; Donna Sue Manuel and Terry Jimenez. He has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Tom served our country as a Marine. His greatest passion was prospecting. His passing has left a big hole in our hearts and family. He will be greatly missed.