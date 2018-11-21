Prep Basketball: Lady Vols surge past Kingman High

KINGMAN – Liberty Cronk knows if she has the opportunity, she won’t hesitate to shoot the ball.

Photo Gallery Girls basketball: Lee Williams at Kingman - Nov. 20, 2018 The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team opened its season Tuesday night with a 53-39 win over Kingman High at KHS. Photos by Beau Bearden.

The junior had two wide open looks from long range Tuesday and sank both to propel the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team to a 53-39 win over Kingman High at KHS.

“Coming out of halftime, we were all pumped up and we wanted to score,” Cronk said. “We pulled through and we beat them. It feels good to come out in the first game of the season and get a win like this.”

Cronk’s consecutive 3-pointers to start the third quarter were just what the Lady Vols needed. Not only did they spark a 9-0 run, but they gave Lee Williams a comfortable 32-15 advantage.

Cronk finished with a game-high 17 points, including nine in the second half.

“She’s been working on her shot and she’s our outside threat,” Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave said of Cronk. “I knew if I got her going, it would open things up for us. And it did – she hit two threes and then Hayle Davis hit another three for nine points just like that.”

The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t immediately bounce back from Lee Williams’ run, but they did show their determination late in the game.

Kingman trailed 49-23 with 3:39 to play, but used a 16-4 run to close the gap and that pleased the Lady Bulldogs’ first-year head coach.

“I have to say I couldn’t be prouder in the way they finished the game,” Kevin Hubbard said. “We were down (almost) 30 and we ended up losing that game by 13. That was all heart. That’s ‘Don’t give up. Put it all on the floor.’”

Genisia Crooke and Kearra Tauta played a big role in the Lady Bulldogs rallying back as they each tallied a team-high 12 points.

Even more impressive is the fact Crooke, a freshman, scored all of her points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols had a number of contributors on both sides of the ball.

“Kaira Monson came off the bench and played great defense,” Arave said. “She got a lot of rebounds – every defensive rebound. She played big. I was really proud of her.”

Lee Williams is idle until Friday, Nov. 30 when it travels to the River Valley Shootout, while Kingman welcomes Parker to town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.