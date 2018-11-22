How to promote a Shop Small Saturday business

Shop Small Saturday is a national campaign and one of the most influential in encouraging consumers to spend their dollars locally or to support small businesses. A crucial element of these campaigns is for small business owners to join in to provide their unique voice to the marketing.
If you own a small business, you should be performing all of the following 10 small business marketing basics – some of which take less than five minutes.
- Like the Small Business Saturday page on Facebook. You might be surprised how much online traffic this will bring your business.
- Check to be sure your business is listed on Google+ Local. This is free, and again, will bring a lot of attention to your business through a passive marketing channel.
- Be an example. You should also be supporting local businesses and be seen doing so.
- Join forces with other businesses. There is power in numbers, so use this to your benefit. Perhaps you could create a discount system where, if a customer shops at one local business, they earn a small discount at another.
- Be creative with promotions. Often a small giveaway will get people in the door, and once they are there, they won’t be able to resist looking around.
- Make customers feel special. Don’t bombard them as soon as they walk through the door, but find a way to show you notice them and appreciate them stopping by.
- Post often on your business’ social media accounts. You should always strive to stay in people’s feeds and in front of their eyes.
- Connect with customers. If a particular item a customer is holding has a story, be sure to let them know.
- Participate in local events. This includes ribbon cuttings and town festivals. When people start associating your face with your business, you become a walking, breathing advertisement.
- Give back. This could even mean sponsoring a summer league team. You may be hesitant to provide 30 uniforms, but with your name on the back, people will be seeing your business at every game all season long.
