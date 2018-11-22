Letter | Prop 413

A certain number of people here are all about growth. You seem to believe that we all here in Kingman want unrestricted growth at a fast pace? Taxation without representation, remember that story in elementary school?

Most of the people who relocate here do so to escape “growth.”

If anyone would like to see an example of open paced growth, go and experience St. George, Utah.

A much better strategy would be to use your efforts to clean and tidy up Kingman, make it attractive for anyone and everyone who lives and travels here.



Growth will come knocking, and it could be controlled to always be a pleasant place to be.



Mike Jablonski

Kingman Resident