Local campground wins major award for its customer service

KINGMAN – Kingman KOA Journey Campground, 3820 North Roosevelt, has been awarded the 2019 KOA Founder’s Award.

The award was presented Nov. 14 in Fort Worth, Texas at the Kampgrounds of America annual International Convention. The Kingman site was one out of seven Arizonan KOA sites to receive the award.

The Founder’s Award is one of the highest service awards presented to campground owners who achieve world-class service. It’s awarded exclusively to those campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and reviews guests give the campsite.

KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their camping experience.

To find out more about this campsite, or any other of the 500 KOAs in the U.S. and Canada, go to www.KOA.com.

Information provided by Kampgrounds of America