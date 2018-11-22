Much effort, much reward at Kingman Area Food Bank

KINGMAN – Some people may have the wrong impression about the Kingman Area Food Bank. It may surprise them to learn of the effort, man-hours and level of dedication and care volunteers offer willingly to help those in need year round, and not just during the holiday season.

The approximate 40 volunteers at the food bank, some of whom work 140 hours a month without pay, perform this service to the community with smiles on their faces.

“It’s a joy working here,” said volunteer Jerry Schmidt, who got involved in order to better practice what he preaches when it comes to servicing those in need.

Schmidt, along with Executive Director Catherine Walker, said age is no excuse when it comes to prospective volunteers. The evidence of that statement can be found simply by walking around the food bank, where one may come across 95-year-old volunteer Marian Young.

Volunteers are always needed when taking into consideration the level of service provided by the food bank, and the care and attention to detail required to provide for those in need.

In 2017, the Kingman Area Food Bank provided groceries for more than 46,500 people, which amounted to more than 1.3 million meals. What’s more is that those people received two meals a day lasting for a period of 10-14 days. There were 587 homeless people who were each given a bag of groceries, another 3,000 people received assistance through the senior commodities program, and 60,000 got food through churches.

“At the end of the week, I have to blow out my coolers because my food comes in seven days a week,” Walker said. “I can’t leave already time-sensitive food in my coolers, so what I do is I give it to the churches, and I also help St. Vincent de Paul downtown.”

That ensures no food goes to waste, and all donations are received by those who need them. Looking inside the food bank’s trashcans, that’s all there is: trash. All the food goes to someone in need, and make no mistake, the need is there, especially in Kingman.

Walker said that while 65 percent of program recipients come from Mohave County, 35 percent come from Kingman alone. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, two hours after opening, the Kingman Area Food Bank served more than 100 people.

So where does this vast quantity of food donations come from? The food bank is a private organization that doesn’t receive funding from the federal government, the state, county, or the City of Kingman.

Walker explained the food comes from the food drives of local organizations and merchants, St. Mary’s Food bank in Phoenix, grants offered by organizations, cash donations converted into food purchases, and grocery rescues.

“We go to all of the grocery stores and anything they’re going to put in their dumpster, rather than putting it in the dumpster, they give it to me,” Walker said. “So I get all of the produce, all of the dented cans, banged up boxes, things like that.”

That food goes through a sorting process upon arrival at the food bank to ensure nothing expired makes it to the shopping carts of recipients.

And Walker says the food bank is always looking for donations, not just during the holiday season. She said about 50 percent of the year’s donations come in during the months of November and December, and with the holiday season, those supplies don’t last long.

Walker also noted that donations are down 38 percent, but the amount of people served by the food bank is up 35 percent this year.

“That’s a deadly combination,” she said.



The Kingman Area Food Bank has a list of suggested items people can donate including canned tuna, canned chicken, canned nuts, canned vegetables, canned milk, peanut butter and jam, canned sauce and noodles.



Those wanting to volunteer or participate in Kingman Area Food Bank programs, such as the 60-plus senior commodities program, can contact Walker and the food bank at 928-757-4165. The food bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Arizona residents owing taxes to the State of Arizona can write a check to the Kingman Area Food Bank as a tax-deductible donation. Single taxpayers can direct up to $400, and married couples filing jointly can give $800.