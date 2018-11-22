Nighttime restriction on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation advised motorists to plan ahead and expect travel delays of up to 30 minutes for bridge deck construction north of Wickenburg at Big Jim Wash Bridge.

U.S. 93 will be reduced to one lane in both directions through the work zone from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and law enforcement will be assisting with traffic control.

The construction includes repairing the deck joints, milling and replacement of the bridge deck, and building a scour protection system beneath the bridge.

The Arizona Department of Transportation began the $600,000 project began in late September.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation