Shop for local angels

The holidays are a wonderful time for most of us to be grateful for what we have. The Salvation Army’s Holiday Angel Tree Program is a great way for many to give back and be even more happy with what we have.

By shopping for an angel is not only an opportunity to purchase items from small businesses, but to support a child in your own community. In the words of the Salvation Army, “Because of you, a child in need experiences the miracle of Christmas.”

About the program

Each Salvation Army Corps has their own process for signing up and qualifying for the Angel Tree program, but all Angel Tree gifts are given to children from infancy through 18 years of age, whose families are in need of extra assistance around the holidays. The program serves thousands of children every year.

How to adopt an angel

Find an Angel Tree in your area. Most shopping malls host one, but if you are unsure of where to start, the Salvation Army keeps a list of locations on their website you can consult. Each tag on the tree lists a child’s name, their age, their gender and a wish lists of items. You can choose any tag you like, using the wish list to guide you as you shop. Then return unwrapped gifts with the tag to the tree.

Make it a tradition

Shopping for gifts is an exciting activity and is bound to generate extra zest for the holiday season. Every year, bring another friend along. Have the kids in your group choose an angel who is around their age, and enlist their help in choosing items to gift. Let them know that all of the angels listed on the tree are kids in their community. Help the younger members understand that Santa comes in all forms, and by giving what you can, you become Santa to someone else.