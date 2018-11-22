Young hunters wanted for waterfowl camp

KINGMAN – Young hunters who want to learn about waterfowl hunting are invited to attend the annual Pintail Slough Junior Waterfowl Camp January 4-6 at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.

Hunters will learn how to identify, hunt and clean waterfowl before putting those skills to use in the Pintail Slough duck blinds. They will also learn about hunter safety.

Velma Holt, wildlife manager supervisor at AZGFD, said the program has been around for seven years and has had an excellent outcome every year.

“We’ve had a completely positive response from families,” Holt said.

Registration deadline is Dec. 22. The event is limited to 18 hunters between the ages of 12 and 17. No prior experience is needed. Participants will be selected at random and be notified by email or phone.

“If you aren’t getting out, you’re missing out,” AJ Lander, wildlife manager said. “This is just a great opportunity for parents to get outside with their kids and enjoy the outdoors.”

To request an application, contact Elise Theel at etheel@azgfd.gov, or call the regional office at 928-692-7700. A refundable $40 registration fee is required.