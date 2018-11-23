Mohave County Most Wanted | Nov. 23, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Skyler Joseph Austin
DOB: 09/23/1998 White Male 6-2 110 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, class 4 felony
Warrant: 11/19/2018
Steven Paul Elias
DOB: 09/07/1978 Hispanic Male 5-4 130 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, class 6 undesignated
Warrant: 11/15/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Everett Edward Clary
Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, class 1 misdemeanor; aggravated harassment, class 6 Felony
Warrant: 11/13/2018 Capture: 11/20/2018
Brian Mitchell Smith
Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, class 4 felony
Warrant: 06/15/2018 Capture: 11/07/2018
Jonathan Alexander Springfield
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 undesignated
Warrant: 10/12/2018 Capture: 11/16/2018
Terence Michael Swanson
Offense: Forgery, class 4 felony; narc drug – transportation and/or sell, class 2 felony
Warrant: 09/21/2018 Captue: 11/15/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
