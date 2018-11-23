The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
1:19 PM Fri, Nov. 23rd
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Mohave County Most Wanted | Nov. 23, 2018

  • Originally Published: November 23, 2018 10:58 a.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Skyler Austin

    Skyler Joseph Austin

    DOB: 09/23/1998 White Male 6-2 110 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, class 4 felony

    Warrant: 11/19/2018

    photo

    Steven Paul Elias

    Steven Paul Elias

    DOB: 09/07/1978 Hispanic Male 5-4 130 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, class 6 undesignated

    Warrant: 11/15/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Everett Edward Clary

    Everett Edward Clary

    Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, class 1 misdemeanor; aggravated harassment, class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 11/13/2018 Capture: 11/20/2018

    photo

    Brian Mitchell Smith

    Brian Mitchell Smith

    Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, class 4 felony

    Warrant: 06/15/2018 Capture: 11/07/2018

    photo

    Jonathan Alexander Springfield

    Jonathan Alexander Springfield

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 undesignated

    Warrant: 10/12/2018 Capture: 11/16/2018

    photo

    Terence Michael Swanson

    Terence Michael Swanson

    Offense: Forgery, class 4 felony; narc drug – transportation and/or sell, class 2 felony

    Warrant: 09/21/2018 Captue: 11/15/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story