Mohave County Most Wanted | Nov. 23, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Skyler Joseph Austin

DOB: 09/23/1998 White Male 6-2 110 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, class 4 felony

Warrant: 11/19/2018

Steven Paul Elias

DOB: 09/07/1978 Hispanic Male 5-4 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 11/15/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Everett Edward Clary

Offense: Fraudulent use of credit card, class 1 misdemeanor; aggravated harassment, class 6 Felony

Warrant: 11/13/2018 Capture: 11/20/2018

Brian Mitchell Smith

Offense: Trafficking stolen property 2nd degree, class 4 felony

Warrant: 06/15/2018 Capture: 11/07/2018

Jonathan Alexander Springfield

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation x2, class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 10/12/2018 Capture: 11/16/2018

Terence Michael Swanson

Offense: Forgery, class 4 felony; narc drug – transportation and/or sell, class 2 felony

Warrant: 09/21/2018 Captue: 11/15/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department