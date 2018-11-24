KRMC hosts holiday open house

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center invites the public to its annual Holiday Open House event on Wednesday Dec. 5 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Over 25 departments will participate in the event, presenting displays and activities to educate the public about KRMC’s new and existing services.

Children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a special gift.

The event is free and open to the public with refreshments provided. KRMC asks attendees to begin at the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center