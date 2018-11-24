Obituary | Barbara A. Arasin

Our angel received her wings. Barbara A. Arasin left Kingman, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Barb was the life of our party. May her soul find peace and rest with her family and Lord in Heaven.

A 40-year-old member of the Loyal Order of Moose and member of the VFW Auxillary, Barb loved to help those in her community both in Castaic, California and here in Kingman and was always there to serve and bring a laugh or two. She is survived by her sister; Linda Arasim Yingling, brother; Gregory Arasim and brother-in-law; Charles Yingling.

Never married but beloved by her nephew’s; Matthew and Patrick Arasim and Nieces; Christina Arasim, Lynn A Debaun and Laura Hooks along with her many god-children. Barb will truly be missed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sutton Funeral Home, Kingman. Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Spring Street, Kingman at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 29, 2018. Interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery