Obituary | Mildred “Millie” Newton

Mildred Lillian Newton passed away peacefully, Nov. 11 at a hospital in Livingston, Texas, her beloved daughter Suzanne by her side.

She and her late husband, Rodney L. Newton moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2000.

Millie was a loving and generous woman who cared for the happiness and wellbeing of all children and animals. Millie made a point of feeding the birds outside her Livingston home and walking with her cat (yes, cat!) in the neighborhood in the early mornings.

She enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and gardening. Playing keno at Laughlin casinos was a favorite social activity.

She was born in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, the youngest of five children of Richard Blackwell and his wife Gertrude (Sears).



Her mother and step-father, Roger Horton, moved the family to Southern California. Millie attended Huntington Beach High School and was graduated with the 1952 class of Newport Harbor High School.

Millie was preceded in death by her devoted husband Rodney L. Newton.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings Mae Braddock, Grace Robertson, Donald Blackwell and Ruth Kosiavelon.

Millie is survived by her siblings; Richard C. Blackwell (Lorraine) of Surprise, Arizona, Roger W. Horton Jr. (Rita) of Mesa, Arizona, Edith Frampton (James) of San Diego, California and Barbara Campbell (Robert) of Tempe, Arizona.



Millie’s children and step-children include Terri Downer of Kingman, Arizona, Suzanne Bigay (Larry) of Livingston, Texas, Brenda Hutton (Sam) of Glendale, Arizona, Valerie Crowley of Dexter, OR, Dan Newton of Sacramento, California, Pamela Robbins (Steve) of Cottonwood, California, and Janette Nowlin (Larry) of Yuma, Arizona.

She also leaves behind a plethora of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Among the grandchildren are Adam (Tonna) Acosta, Linda (Nathan) Belch (Millie called Linda ‘My Linda’, her most precious jewel), Molly Klemme (Kevin) and Deidre Downer.

The family would especially like to thank Alice and Bill Darling for being such wonderful friends and neighbors to Millie.



Services will be held in Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Grave side services will be 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N Stockton Hill Road.

A Celebration of Millie’s Life begins 11 a.m. at La Quinta Inn and Suites, Mohave Meeting Room, 3419 Hotel Way.

Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers to the COPD foundation https://www.copdfoundation.org/ or to the Arizona Humane Society https://www.azhumane.org/