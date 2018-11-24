Old jail project remains on Historic Preservation Commission agenda

KINGMAN – The Historic Preservation Commission will hear an update on the historic property inventory and continue consideration of an old territorial jail project at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission will discuss the current status of the historic property inventory, in addition to the correction of addresses and dates included in Mohave County records.

Commissioners discussed the old Mohave County jail at their last meeting, deliberating on whether and how to do a project. Action could be taken at Tuesday’s meeting that would move those efforts forward.

There will also be a report on vacant window improvements downtown, as progress has been made in filling select windows with photos on vinyl coverings.

