Rants & Raves | Nov. 25, 2018

KRMC doctor stays in Kingman after completing residency: So glad he decided to make this his home. It seems that many good doctors move on after they finish their residency.

Gosar shouted down at right wing groups’ event: Not a fan of Gosar, but I thought the first amendment covered everybody! Can’t have it only one way!

KRMC doctor stays in Kingman after completing residency: Congratulations doctor! Welcome to our community!

Tech, construction jobless numbers hold steady, retail sluggish: As long as the massive corporations keep eating away at the “Mom and Pop” businesses, we will see that the “National Government” will eventually control everything.

Hobbs getting closer and closer to Secretary of State victory: You go Hobbs! What we don’t need in the office of Secretary of State is another “political neophyte.”

Cedar Hills awarded with ‘A’ for 2017-18: Congratulations Cedar Hills! Something special seems to be going on in Hackberry.

KUSD narrows search to three for superintendent: Either one of these ladies would be great as superintendent. They both have been with the school district for several years and know it well. An out-of-stater has no clue of what’s going on.

Sheriff wants to create way to keep registry of dementia patients: Keep track of dementia patients? How about taking the driver’s license? If you can’t find your way home, what business do you have driving? Most of those missing. did NOT walk away. They tell us the description of the car!

Fentanyl in the community: Fentanyl patches are much harder to get than most other opiates, I think.