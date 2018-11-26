Donate your big game tag if you can’t use it

The fall big game hunting seasons are going on all over Arizona for everything from mule deer to elk, and unfortunately there are some of you that have tags but for a variety of reasons, won’t be able to use them.

Arizona has a program that allows these tags to be turned in and used by others who are part of a nonprofit 501c(3) organization such as Hunt Of A Lifetime, Outdoor Experience For All or the Arizona Elk Society’s Hunts For Heroes, to name a few. There are other worthy groups and organizations out there that will gladly take your unused tag.

For the last month or so, I have been on hunts with some very special people as a result of the generosity of others who turned in their mule deer tags.

It all started when myself and a few friends assisted disabled U.S. Army veteran Johnny Montoya on an early Kaibab deer hunt. That tag had been turned into the AES Hunts For Heroes program, and Montoya was able to take his first mule deer, a nice 3x3 buck. I should add that the deer is being mounted by local taxidermist Amber Kirby of Down and Mount Taxidermy, who volunteered her time and talents to do this for a very special and deserving veteran. Kirby told me that a Kingman resident, who asked to remain anonymous, had paid for ALL of the expenses associated with the mount. Thank you, Kingman.

Then I got a call from Kingman resident Blake Chapman who asked if I would be able to assist a cancer survivor from Iowa on a deer hunt in Unit 13A. A few calls were made and the next thing you know, Marc Schwartzkopf and I were headed to that unit to set up camp.

That tag had been donated to the Hunt Of A Lifetime organization, and gave a very special 16-year-old young man – who had never hunted before – the hunt of his lifetime. I’ll be writing a story on that hunt, but I’ll tell you he had a heck of a hunting experience.

Again, that hunting experience was made possible only through the generosity of a person who had drawn the tag, but couldn’t go on the hunt and donated it to HOAL.

Now the next hunting experience was made possible by former Kingman resident Johnny Herrero, who donated one of the most sought after mule deer tags in Arizona, an Arizona Strip tag. That is the famed Unit 13B, in northwestern Arizona.

Johnny had drawn this tag but was only going to be able to hunt for four days. Herrero was enrolled in a post-graduate program and he had to be at class on Day 5 of the hunt.

Despite hunting very hard and seeing a lot of bucks, Herrero had his heart set on a big buck or nothing. He could have taken a buck on any day, but didn’t have the opportunity at a buck the Strip is known for.

So I made this suggestion to him. How about donating the tag to a nonprofit organization and I would stay up here and hunt with a deserving veteran or child with a serious or life threatening disease?

He immediately agreed, and I started making calls. I spoke with two organizations, including Pat Barber at HOAL and the AES Hunts For Heroes coordinator Tom Wagner.

Time to hunt would be short, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but in the end Wagner was able to contact a deserving Arizona Marine Corps disabled veteran who agreed to make the 7.5 hour drive from his home in Gilbert to meet with St. George, Utah resident Dan Driggs, who agreed to once again volunteer his time to assist on the short hunt.

Kingman resident Jay Chan also agreed to make the 4.5 hour drive to the Strip to help out.

Again, this hunting opportunity could only happen due to the generosity of Johnny Herrero donating his tag.

By the time you read this, the hunt will be over, and I’ll share the details of this hunt at a later date.

Bottom line is, don’t let a tag you’ve drawn go to waste. Donate it and make a dream come true for some deserving veteran or seriously or terminally ill young person.