Felon who posted on Facebook about having guns sentenced

PHOENIX — A Kingman man who, despite having a felony record, posted on Facebook about having numerous guns, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes last week sentenced 31-year-old Timothy Jason Wells on his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Wells in 2016 posted photos of himself with a gun and wrote numerous posts about possessing and shooting firearms.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says an FBI search of his home in 2017 found a loaded gun in his bedroom, 20 other guns in a safe and approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunition plus high-capacity magazines in the garage.

The federal indictment of Wells said he was convicted in California in 2004 of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.