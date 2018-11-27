Horoscopes | November 28, 2018

Birthdays: Ryan Kwanten, 42; Jon Stewart, 56; Ed Harris, 68; Paul Shaffer, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep spending to a minimum. Update any documents to avoid a lapse of coverage or payments that could put you in jeopardy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over last-minute changes, or adjust something that could cost you at tax time. Stick to simple, realistic plans that are within budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know what and who you are up against. A personal change to the way you look or how you do your job will give you a competitive edge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach to whatever you do and you will drum up interest and the help you need to get things done. Show confidence and determination moving forward.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll click with someone you meet, but before you make a move, get a little background information. Looks can be deceiving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems at home will surface if you’ve been too busy or have neglected personal responsibilities. Timing is everything, and balance between home and work will make a difference to the outcome of a matter that has been festering.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Embrace change and tighten up your spending habits. Joint ventures must be handled carefully to avoid criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let emotions come between you and the success you crave. Don’t share personal information or passwords.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Physical activity and health-related changes will encourage you to avoid any sort of excess and indulgence. A discussion with someone you love will lead to future plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be leery of anyone making impulsive decisions or promises that are unrealistic. Keep an open mind and a close watch over your possessions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Updating your image will give you a boost. A change to the way you eat, drink and exercise will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A sensitive situation will leave you questioning someone’s point of view. Travel plans or dealing with authority figures should be put on hold.