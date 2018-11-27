Kingman residents have until Monday to complete citizen survey

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is looking for input from residents to gain a better understanding of how the community feels about City-provided services and the prioritization of capital improvement projects.

The survey was initially mailed to 1,600 random citizens in October, but is now available to all residents by going to the City’s website, https://www.cityofkingman.gov/. The deadline to submit answers to the survey is midnight Monday.

“I really like surveying the citizens,” said Ron Foggin, City manager. “The purpose of the survey is to better understand the perception the citizens have of the services we’re providing to get a feel for how they feel we’re doing with customer service and accessibility.”

The City wants citizen input to help with the budgeting process, which is where the capital-improvement questions come into play. There are also questions about the quality of parks and infrastructure.

“So that way we’ll know where to put the money to better improve the livability for our citizens,” Foggin said.

Foggin said the 65- to 70-question survey should take around 15 minutes to complete, and responses will be compiled by the National Citizen Survey before returning them to the City of Kingman, perhaps in mid-January.

“We did ask people to identify what part of the City they live in, because if there’s a service problem it will help us better understand where that service problem is happening,” Foggin explained of the anonymous survey. “But other than that, we have no idea who’s filling out the surveys.”

Responses will also be used to help build performance measurements for City departments.

“It’s actually one of those tools that ends up being useful over a couple of different projects,” the city manager said. “That’s why I like doing it, because you get citizen feedback and you’re able to apply it to the budget process and performance measurements. It’s a good check-in with how the citizens view you’re doing.”