Mohave Museum invites people to sing-along, offers gift shop sales

KINGMAN – The Mohave Museum of History and Arts invites the community to join in an old-fashion Christmas carol sing-along at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 400 W. Beale St.

The program features the Beale Street Theater Group performing a scene from their upcoming play, “The Christmas Carol.”

The choir will also perform music of the season and lead the old-fashion sing-along in the round.

Bring the children and join in the fun for the entire family. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Also, Mohave Museum Gift Shop is offering 10 percent off all merchandise in the store (except consignment items), with another 10 percent off for museum members.

The gift shop features a selection of special books, many of which are written by local authors. There’s also an array of unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else.

Old Saint Nick will soon be on his way, so if you haven’t started filling your sack of goodies, come to the museum and check some people off your gift list.