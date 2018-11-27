Toy drive to benefit foster-care children

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee wants the community’s help to provide gift-filled holidays for local children in foster care.

The MCDCC District 1 toy drive will this year benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates of Mohave County.

“CASA volunteers are advocates for children in foster care who protect the interest of children from the time they are placed in foster care until they are returned to their families or adopted,” the central committee explained in a press release. “For many children, this relationship lasts through adulthood.”

Toys are being sought for children up to 2 years old, between 8 and 12 years old and for ages 13 and older. MCDCC requests toy donations that cannot cause harm to a child.

Donations will be accepted at the committee’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St., and between 4 – 7 p.m. in front of the District 1 office, 212-B N. Fifth St., during the downtown Cookie Crawl set for same timeframe Dec. 15. Different drop-off times can be arranged by contacting MCDCC District 1 at 928-753-0006.

Information provided by the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee District 1