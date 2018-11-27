The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan

A security force platoon squad leader for the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1-14th Agribusiness Development Team provides security during a mission at a demonstration farm in Afghanistan in this file photo from 2011. The U.S. military is reporting three services members are dead and three others injured after an improvised explosive device was detonated on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 near the city of Ghazni. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James McDonnough)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 27, 2018 5:45 a.m.

    • KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. military says three American service members have been killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province.

    The military says three other service members were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital. One American contractor was also wounded.

    The identities of the American casualties were not provided, pending notification of their families.

    Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the U.S. forces, says the wounded service members and contractor were evacuated and are receiving medical care.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

    The Taliban have an extremely active presence in Ghazni province and attempted to take over the capital in August. Ghazni was the only province that didn't hold parliamentary election in October.

