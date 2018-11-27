Winds and rain forecast for coming days, then dip in temperatures

KINGMAN – Gusty winds and rain are in the forecast as a winter storm approaches areas of northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

Widespread scattered light showers will be possible across much of the region Thursday, NWS meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

An approaching low-pressure system rich in moisture will be moving into the southwest region late Wednesday through Thursday, bringing gusty winds and widespread precipitation to the region, she said.

Wind speeds will begin to increase Wednesday night as the weather system approaches. The strongest winds are expected Thursday afternoon with gusts kicking up to 30-45 mph.

“We have pretty high confidence that Kingman will receive some rain on Thursday,” Kryston said in an email to the Daily Miner. “Right now we are forecasting widespread scattered showers capable of producing about 0.25 to 0.50 inch of total rainfall in the Kingman area on Thursday.”

Locally, higher amounts are possible, especially along higher terrain where snow showers are also possible mainly above 6,000 feet, she added. Precipitation amounts are expected to be light outside of the higher terrain, generally less than 0.20 inch.

Temperatures will also be dropping to the low 50s during the day over the weekend, with an overnight low of 34 on Friday and Saturday. They dip even lower early into next week.